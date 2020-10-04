President Trump Is 'Doing Well,' Says Campaign Adviser

After a week of explosive headlines about the health of President Donald Trump -- who revealed in a Twitter post early Friday morning that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19 -- a top campaign adviser said on Sunday that the U.S. president is "doing well."

But the glowing claims about Trump's condition follow the president's admission to Walter Reed Medical Center less than 24 hours after revealing his diagnosis -- and conflicting reports about his health.

The president -- who is age 74 and overweight -- last posted a video of himself over Twitter on Saturday, appearing to be breathing and speaking normally. He sat at a table and was wearing a partially unbuttoned white shirt with a suit jacket, praising Walter Reed's doctors and staff.

"I feel much better now," said the president.

Earlier in the weekend, Trump's doctor said the president was in good spirits and presented a picture of a president who was healing -- but also receiving experimental treatments such as an antibody cocktail from Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report.

Around the same time, however, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was reported as saying that the president's vital signs were concerning and that the weekend would be a critical time in determining the direction of his health.

"He's doing well, and I'm not going to give any intrigue of what was on background or on the record or not," Trump Campaign Adviser Steve Cortes told Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, according to a transcript. Cortes described the president as "upbeat and assertive."

"So, this president is going to recover. We are highly certain of that, and, again, he is a fighter in every sense of the word."

Jason Miller, another campaign official, made similar statements on NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Since Trump's diagnosis, a growing number of people close to him have also tested positive for Covid-19, the disease that is caused by the novel coronavirus. First lady Melania Trump tested positive; and so did Kellyanne Conway, the former senior White House aide; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Chistie; and U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah, as well as several others.

Just before Trump was revealed as having coronavirus, his adviser, Hope Hicks, also tested positive -- but there was some discrepancy as to when Trump was first diagnosed, with his doctor, Dr. Sean P. Connley, sending out a statement over the weekend clarifying that the diagnosis was made "Thursday evening."

Since early this year, Trump's handling of the pandemic has been in question, and it's been a point of attack from rivals during campaigning for the 2020 presidential election, which is only a month away.

At times during the outbreak, the president compared the novel coronavirus to a common cold -- "the sniffles" -- and claimed it would disappear by April, as his administration early on gave Americans repeated assurances that they face little risk of infection, despite its fast spread throughout China and cases popping up globally.

In fact, the virus has hit the U.S. particularly hard, killing nearly 210,000 Americans and infecting nearly 7.4 million.