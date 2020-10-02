President Trump Being Taken to Walter Reed Army Hospital: Report

White House calls move 'precautionary' after administration officials earlier said he was suffering mild symptoms.

President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed Army Hospital Friday evening in the wake of his positive test for the coronavirus, according to a published report.

Trump announced in an early morning tweet that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

White House officials earlier insisted that the president was suffering only mild symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

NBC News reported that Trump was being taken to the premiere military hospital "as a precautionary measure," citing an unnamed senior administration official.

U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, as Trump's diagnosis added uncertainty to the presidential campaign less than five weeks before the election.

White House officials earlier said in interviews that Trump's case was "mild." Chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow said in an interview that Trump has a "very moderate case." However, it can take several days for symptoms to worsen after they first set in, according to health officials.

Shares of Regeneron REGN rose in after-hours trading following release of a statement from the White House that Trump had been given a dose of the company's experimental antibody cocktail. The stock added $19.18, or 3.4%, to $583.98, in after-hours trading Friday.