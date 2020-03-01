Pete Buttigieg to End Campaign

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is reportedly calling it quits.

Buttigieg -- a former Indiana mayor -- barely topped U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the chaotic Iowa caucus and had a strong showing in New Hampshire.

His campaign appeared to gain traction quickly, and he indicated he was hoping to raise $13 million before Super Tuesday.

But things had turned by Nevada, and Buttigieg, 38, has lagged since.

An openly gay military veteran, Buttigieg even took a leave of absence during his first term as mayor of South Bend to deploy to Afghanistan, according to his campaign website. He served as a Lieutenant in the Navy.

His website and Twitter page as of early Sunday evening did not mention he was dropping out, but multiple news sites reported that he made the announcement late in the day.