Peloton Treadmill Slapped With Warning Following Death, Injuries

Peloton (PTON) - Get Report -- the luxury exercise device company -- has had one of its popular treadmills slapped with an urgent safety warning after a child died and dozens more were injured.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urged owners with small kids and pets to stop using the devices immediately in a statement over the weekend that follows 39 reports of small children and a pet getting harmed by the Tread+ treadmill, also known as Model No. TR-01 or the “Tread."

Peloton had earlier reported of a child's death that was related to a Peloton Tread+ machine and the Consumer Product Safety Commission began investigating the incident and others soon after.

Abrasions, bone fractures and even death are risks possibly posed by the machines, reported the commission.

"In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately."

The commission also said it believes that the machines pose a risk even while an adult is running on the treadmills, and that it believe the

hazard cannot be avoided by locking the device when not in use.

Families and others with small children or pets at home are urged to stop using the devices.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but issued a statement that it believes the Consumer Product Safety Commission's warning is "inaccurate and misleading."

"The Tread+ is safe for Members to use in their homes and comes with safety instructions and warnings to ensure its safe use. Like all motorized exercise equipment, the Tread+ can pose hazards if the warnings and safety instructions are not followed. The Tread+ is not for children under 16. Peloton warns Members not to let children use the Tread+ and to keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times. Any owner of a treadmill – whether made by Peloton or not – should follow these warnings, as they are included in the applicable safety standards, which the Peloton Tread+ meets.”

The exercise device-maker made headlines when it went public on Nasdaq in 2019, pricing its public offering at $29 per share. Its shares have climbed steadily since -- hitting above $162 just before Christmas of 2020.

The digital exercise machine maker has also been expanding, snapping up Atlas Wearables, Otari and Aiqudo earlier.

PTON closed down around 3% on Friday trading to $116.21 and slipped further after hours.