British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Hospital Over Covid-19 Concerns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital over concerns of his condition after earlier contracting the coronavirus.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," read as statement Sunday from Downing Street, the official residences of the prime minister.

While some media had reported rumors of declining health of Johnson and that he still has a fever, the statement said the hospital admission is only "a precautionary step."

The prime minister has had persistent symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, for 10 days after testing positive.

Of the known cases, the virus has struck nearly 50,000 people in the United Kingdom and killed nearly 5,000 patients, according to the map by Johns Hopkins. It's so far sickened more than 1.26 million people worldwide.