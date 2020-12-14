New York City Could Have Another Lockdown, De Blasio Says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city should prepare for a possible full shutdown amid the rise in Coronavirus cases.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that the city may enter another full shutdown and should start preparing for remote work, according to media reports.

“We’re hopefully talking about weeks, but we’re preparing mentally and practically for that possibility,” told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota during an interview. “We’re seeing the kind of level of infection with the Coronavirus we haven’t seen since May and we have to stop the momentum.”

De Blasio was responding to comments made by Governor Andrew Cuomo in a New York Times story on Friday where he said that the city could be looking at a shutdown within a month.

De Blasio added that a pause such as the one that was imposed at the end of the spring is necessary to break the back of the second wave taking lives and threatening hospitals.

“This is the last big battle against the coronavirus here in New York City,” de Blasio said as the vaccine began to roll out on Monday morning.

The decision of a shutdown would ultimately be made by Cuomo.

As of December 12, 5.5% of Coronavirus tests in New York City were positive, up from 5% at the end of November, according to Bloomberg. The city had an average of 13 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents per day.

New York City plans to move as many schools as possible to five days a week of in-person lessons, De Blasio said in a virus briefing on Monday. The city opened 878 schools within the past week, 250 of which will be going to five days this week and that will increase on a weekly basis.

On Monday morning, the first dose of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech's (BNTX) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. was administered to a nurse who works in the intensive care unit at a hospital in the Queens borough of New York City.

Queens has been among the worst affected hotspots in the city.

Sandra Lindsay, who works at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was among thousands of first responders who have been prioritized by the U.S. government to receive this crucial vaccine.

With the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, London will be placed into the toughest tier of the coronavirus restrictions starting Wednesday, confirmed Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday.

Under Tier 3 restrictions, people can’t mix indoors, in private gardens, or most outdoor venues, according to CNBC. Bars and restaurants will also be closed under Tier 3 except for delivery and takeout.

“Initial analysis suggests that this variant is growing faster than the existing variants,” Hancock said, adding that, so far, 1,000 cases of the new variant had been identified in England.

Over 72.3 million people have contracted Covid-19 worldwide, with 1.61 million related deaths, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.