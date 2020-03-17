NYC Mayor Is Considering 'Shelter in Place' Order to Fight Coronavirus

The order would follow a similar one instituted in the San Francisco Bay Area this week.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he is considering whether to issue a shelter in place order that would severely restrict the movement of the more than 8 million residents of America's largest city.

"New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order," de Blasio. "The decision will be made in the next 48 hours."

Such an order would follow the San Francisco metro area where six counties all ordered their residents to stay in their homes except for extremely limited circumstances in order to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

The San Francisco order is in place for three weeks.

New York and Washington State lead the nation in coronavirus infections with the number of confirmed New York cases at 814 as of Tuesday afternoon. However, while Washington has reported at least 48 deaths, New York has reported just seven.

New York State announced on Sunday that all bars, movie theaters and gyms in the area would close at midnight Monday night.

This week, President Donald Trump advised that people should limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, a directive that followed the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that organizers of events planned for 50 or more people cancel those plans.

The Bay Area shelter in place directive forces all "non-essential" businesses to shut down.

Among those remaining open are grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants for delivery only and hardware stores, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.