New Year's 2022: What's Open, What's Closed

Businesses and government agencies have varying schedules for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

What are you doing New Year's Eve? Well, that depends.

The year is coming to close as Friday is New Year's Eve and Saturday is the first day of 2022.

The stock markets will be open regular hours on New Year's Eve. The bond market will close early on Friday, Dec. 31.

The U.S. Post Office said its locations nationwide will be open on Friday, New Year's Eve and mail will be delivered as usual.

Post offices will be closed on Saturday, New Year's Day. Mail will not be delivered and mail will not be picked up from collection boxes.

All post office locations will be open on Monday and normal collection will resume.

Nearly all of FedEx (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report services will be closed on New Year's Day, with the exception of FedEx Custom Critical shipments, according to the company's website.

Increasing cases of the omicron variant have put a damper on many New Year's Eve events.

New York City capped its Times Square celebration to 15,000 people, a quarter of the usual number allowed in designated areas to watch the ball come down.

Paris canceled the fireworks over the Champs-Élysées and other large public parties, the New York Times reported. London’s mayor scrapped plans for an event in Trafalgar Square.

Some cities, like Berlin and Los Angeles, will be streaming or broadcasting celebrations instead of allowing spectators.

Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing revelry, one of the biggest New Year’s celebrations in the world, is canceled again. New Delhi banned gatherings as well.

People who test positive for Covid-19 will now only have to self-isolate for as little as five days, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days.

On Monday, the CDC announced the new guidelines for those who test positive but do not show symptoms, and those who have been exposed to the disease via contact with someone who has it.