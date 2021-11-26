Covid-19 Variant Will Not Impact Black Friday, Cyber Monday Sales: Analysts

Shoppers were projected to spend between $8.5 and $9.6 million on Black Friday this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

The ongoing holiday shopping season in the U.S. is expected to continue without any dramatic disruptions, said experts.

That's despite a potentially potent new Covid variant from South Africa which has led to a fresh set of travel restrictions in the U.S.

"No, the new variant will not impact holiday shopping," said Gregory J. Hahn, chief investment officer at Winthrop Capital Management, in an emailed statement. "The consumer is armed with cash and ready to spend. While going to a mall in the U.S. may not be everyone’s first choice, online shopping is an alternative,"

Baird's Investment Strategy Analyst Ross Mayfield reiterated that the new strain, first called B.1.1.529, and later named Omicron by the World Health Organization, "will have pretty minimal impact near term, particularly for in-person shopping this weekend and holiday spending next month," he said.

"Unless we see a sizable presence of this variant in the U.S., the holiday season should go through unfazed," Mayfield added.

"I'm not sure the new variant will have a major impact on the holiday shopping season. There’s no reported cases of it in the US and recent consumer figures suggest they’re ready and willing to spend," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst (UK & EMEA) at OANDA.

The National Retail Federation estimates that 158.3 million people will make purchases in-store or online over the four-day period between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29.

The United States, as a precautionary measure, will restrict travel for non-U.S. citizens from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday, according to senior White House officials, Bloomberg reported.

"Should we start to see cases emerge in the US and the variant become a much greater concern, if it’s vaccine resistant for example, then we could see an impact as we did in the summer," Erlam added.

Telsey Advisory Group Senior Managing Director Joseph Feldman also cautioned that Christmas sales could be hurt if there is a significant presence of this new variant in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

But he added that the outlook for 2022 would be a lot more concerning, particularly "in the longer term if these new mutations are medication and vaccine resistant."

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, as investors retreated from risk around the world amid concerns over the impact of this dangerous new variant that causes Covid-19.

The downward moves in the market may be more of an overreaction or could be due to the lack of trader participation after the Thanksgiving holiday, added Hahn.

"Trading desks were thinly staffed and trading strategies were unwound Wednesday because of the long holiday. I will expect a sharp rally early next week when traders return," he added in an emailed response to TheStreet's query.