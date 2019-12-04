Welcome to the new and improved TheStreet.com. Back in August, TheStreet was acquired by Maven with the goal to invest in improving the site for our readers.

Maven’s cutting edge technology team brings TheStreet an improved mobile-friendly Content Management System, social engagement, video and monetization technology.

TheStreet’s new website will give readers improved speed and a cleaner design to improve user experience. Maven brings improved technology and resources to TheStreet that will provide readers with cutting-edge user capabilities and service.



TheStreet is the home of Maven’s finance vertical and is excited to announce it will soon be joined by Maven’s growing team of expert financial journalists.

TheStreet is proud to welcome ETF Focus to our growing portfolio of financial news and learning destinations ranging from equities and bonds to crypto and taxes. ETF Focus is led by David Dierking, who brings more than two decades of specialized ETF financial reporting experience.

In the coming weeks, TheStreet will be adding more expert financial destination Mavens from https://moneymaven.io/ including Stan the Annuity Man, Mish Talk, The Progressive Investor and more!

Led by senior management with experience at the likes of CBS, Fox, Yahoo, Microsoft and Google, Maven has built a publishing and business platform with 100 million unique users.

Finance and stock market expert Jim Cramer, who co-founded TheStreet, and his team of financial experts will continue their influential work with the brand including his work with Action Alerts PLUS and Real Money.

About TheStreet

TheStreet is a leading financial news and information provider to investors and institutions worldwide. TheStreet (www.thestreet.com) has produced unbiased business news and market analysis for individual investors for more than 20 years.

About Maven

Maven (maven.io) is a coalition of Mavens, from individual thought-leaders to world-leading independent publishers, operating on a shared digital publishing, monetization, and distribution platform, unified under a single media brand. Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.

Further inquiries: press@maven.io