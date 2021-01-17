Nestlé USA Recalls Some Hot Pockets Over Contamination Fears

Glass or plastic bits were reported found in the sandwiches.

If you've got Hot Pockets in the freezer, you might find more than pepperoni inside, warned Nestlé USA (NSRGY) - Get Report over the weekend.

The company says it's recalling "select" batches of Hot Pockets brand sandwiches, because clear plastic or glass pieces might be cooked inside them.

"Impacted products could pose a choking or laceration risk and should be not be consumed," said Nestlé USA in a notice.

The recall covers only specific sandwiches labeled as "Garlic Buttery Crust Pepperoni Pizza Value Packs" in packs of 12 and with batch codes of 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 and 0321544614 and a "best before date" of February 2022.

Other Hot Pockets products -- including other flavors and package sizes -- are not known to be at risk of contamination, according to the company.

Those products under recall were distributed throughout the U.S. and the territory of Puerto Rico.

Customers alerted the company of the contaminants believed to be glass or plastic or both, said Nestlé USA, which noted it's working with the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company is asking that anyone with the specific products to throw them out or return them where they were bought.

The Hot Pockets brand started in 1983, but was added to Nestlé's menu decades later through acquisition. They are advertised for their crusts that become crispy, despite getting heated in the microwave.

Customers with questions are urged to contact the following page.

Nestlé USA NSGRY shares closed up slightly to $113.22 on Friday.