NBA Games Canceled in Protest of  Jacob Blake Shooting

League halts all playoff games after Milwaukee Bucks refuse to go on court in protest of latest police shooting of an unarmed African American.

The NBA halted play Wednesday after players for the Milwaukee Bucks refused to go onto the court for a playoff game following the latest high-profile police shooting of an African American.

The action spread to the Women’s National Basketball Association and at least four baseball teams, Sports Illustrated reported.

The Bucks protest follows the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the weekend.

The Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnatti Reds, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants also didn't play.

The incident has sparked nightly protests that turned violent Tuesday when two people were shot and killed and a third injured.

Police arrested a 17-year-old white male from Illinois who was pictured on social media carrying out the shootings with a rifle.

Bucks player Sterling Brown has sued the city of Milwaukee over his treatment by police two years ago. In a dispute over a parking ticket, Brown was tazed and wrestled to the ground.