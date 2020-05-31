More Charges Could Come for Officers Allegedly Involved in George Floyd's Death

Minnesota's attorney general signalled on Sunday that additional charges could be lodged at police officers allegedly involved in the death earlier this month of a black man -- who was seen in video crying for help as an officer shoved his knee into the man's neck.

"At this point there is the two charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter," said Minnesota's attorney general Keith Ellison on NBC News' "Meet the Press" Sunday. "That complaint could well be amended to include other additional charges or even higher charges. And the other individuals are not out of the woods. The investigation is ongoing."

While Ellison said it would be speculative to announce what additional charges could come for the officers, he said that "certainly aiding and abetting is a possibility. And there are others as well."

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman would be the one to actually bring forward the charges, added Ellison.



Late last week, the now former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, 44, of Oakdale, was charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Following Floyd's death that was caught on video, protests stormed throughout cities around the country. Minneapolis saw five straight days of demonstrations that had included riots and destruction.

But during the fifth night of protest on Saturday, there were no injuries or big fires, according to the StarTribune newspaper, as the city was under curfew for the second night Saturday night.

Many people stayed home, according to the paper, but the city saw some "scattered reports" of small fires and property damage.

According to the complaint against Chauvin filed by Hennepin County's attorney, police on May 25 struggled to get Floyd into the back of a cruiser after he was suspected of paying for cigarettes with counterfeit money earlier.

Chauvin then around 8:20 p.m. put Floyd, who was already in handcuffs and in the passenger seat of a cruiser, on the ground face down, while another officer held Floyd’s back and another held his legs. That's when Chauvin allegedly "placed his left knee in the area of Mr. Floyd’s head and neck. Mr. Floyd said, 'I can’t breathe.'"

The victim begged for help, but the officers wouldn't budge and said, “You are talking fine,” according the the complaint.

But around 8:24, reads the complaint, "Mr. Floyd stopped moving."

Soon after he appeared to stop breathing and showed no pulse.

Chauvin still refused to remove his knee from the man's neck until several minutes later.