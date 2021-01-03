MGM Makes Bid for Online Gambling Group Entain: Report

It's unclear what the offer entails and whether Entain would entertain it, according to The Wall Street Journal.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report is betting on buying Entain, a U.K.-based online gambling and sports betting service, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

A spokesperson at MGM declined to comment on, or confirm, to TheStreet on Sunday the proposal.

The Journal said its report was based on people familiar with the negations, and noted that the terms of the offer by MGM were not known, except that it's likely for above the about $17.60 a share MGM had previously offered last year. The report also noted it's unclear whether Entain would entertain the offer.

The U.S. casino and entertainment giant's bid would include a "substantial stock component," according to the Journal, after the British company rejected an earlier nearly $10 billion offer.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - Get Report -- MGM's largest shareholder -- supports the deal, according to the Journal's report.

Entain, which trades on the London Stock Exchange as ENT, bills itself as one of the globe's biggest retail online sports betting and gambling groups. It offers sports betting and casino, poker and bingo online games, and operates brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, BetMGM, bwin, Sportingbet, Eurobet, partypoker, partycasino, Gala and Foxy Bingo.

"In December 2020 we rebranded our Group from GVC Holdings, to reflect our ambition to be the world-leader in sports betting and gaming entertainment," reads the company's website, noting that it's licensed and operates in over 20 nations.

Entertainment company MGM offers hotels and casinos, meeting and conference spaces, concerts and theater shows in the U.S., Macau and elsewhere.