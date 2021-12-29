Mercedes-Benz Pulls Chinese Ad After Backlash Over Model’s Eyes

Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , the automaker, deleted a video advertisement because the makeup used on the model depicted extremely slanted eyes, according to state media.

The video ad that was posted on Mercedes-Benz’s official Weibo account on Saturday was later deleted because of the furor from the public, according to the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper.

“The makeup of the female model looked like slanted eyes and once again aroused a heated discussion from netizens with many blaming that the makeup reflects Western stereotypes about Asian people,” the paper said Tuesday.

The report has a screenshot of the video that features a woman who appears to be Chinese, according to a Bloomberg article. Bloomberg News said it has not seen the full version of the video ad.

Martin Sauber and Juan Zhou, the China press representatives for Daimler AG, did not respond to Bloomberg's emails and phone calls.

Foreign companies have faced backlashes for many years for their advertisements showing Asians in racist situations.

Weibo (WB) - Get Weibo Corp. Report is a popular social media app that is similar to Twitter in China.