Madoff Seeks Compassionate Release From Prison: Reports

Bernard Madoff, convicted of a multi-billion dollar ponzi scheme, is seeking compassionate release from prison, claiming he has terminal kidney failure, according to multiple reports.

Madoff pled guilty in 2009 to federal charges in one of the largest ponzi schemes ever uncovered, in which he bilked investors out of billions of dollars.

He’s been admitted to a so-called "comfort care" unit at a North Carolina prison, USA Today reported. His attorney wrote in a court filing that Madoff has end-stage renal disease, according to the report. Madoff, 81, is confined to a wheelchair and requires oxygen at night, the paper reported.