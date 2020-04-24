Lysol Maker Reckitt Benckiser Warns on Disinfectants After Trump Links Use  in Coronavirus Treatment

Lysol-maker Reckitt Benckiser said Friday that "under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body."

Reckitt Benckiser plc (RBGLY) , a U.K.-based consumer products giant, issued a warning Friday against the use of disinfectants as a treatment for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump said their use 'sounded interesting."

The statement from Reckitt, which makes Lysol and Dettol, followed what the company called "recent speculation and social media activity" with respect to the use of disinfectants as an effective COVID-19 treatment after an extraordinary press conference late Thursday during which Trump suggested that injecting them "sounds interesting to me."

"As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," the company said in a statement published on its website. "As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information."

Reckitt Benckiser shares were last seen 1.405% higher in London trading at 6494 pence per share, a move that lifts its year-to-date gain to around 6%.

During last night's White House press briefing, Trump said that new government research into how the coronavirus reacts to various temperatures, surfaces and climates suggested that disinfectants can "knock it out in a minute."

“One minute! And is there a way we can do something, by an injection inside or almost a cleaning?,' the President said. "Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that."

"So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me,” the President added.