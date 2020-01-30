Kobe Bryant’s Wife Thanks Friends and Supporters on Instagram

Vanessa Bryant says her family is ‘completely devastated’ by the loss of her daughter Gianna and husband in helicopter crash Sunday.

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa posted on Instagram late Wednesday to thank friends and supporters in the wake of a fatal helicopter crash Sunday that claimed nine lives including her daughter Gianna and her husband.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time," Vanessa Bryant wrote in the post. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were riding in crashed into a hillside in Southern California during foggy conditions Sunday.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” Vanessa Bryant wrote, adding “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them.”

The post said that a fund has been created to help support the families of the other victims in the crash called the MambaOnThree Fund. Those interested can donate at MambaOnThree.org, according to the post.

Kobe Bryant, 41, spent 20 years playing professional basketball with the Los Angeles Lakers. He and his daughter were traveling to a basketball game at the time of the crash.

In the wake of the crash an online petition has sought signatures to support changing the NBA logo to a silhouette of Bryant.

Bryant is remembered for his business acumen as well as his scoring prowess on the basketball court.

He had a long-standing endorsement contract with Nike (NKE) - Get Reportwhose web site quickly sold out of shoes and other apparel bearing his imprimatur immediately after the crash.