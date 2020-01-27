The world of finance reacts to the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The world of finance remembered Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Wall Street, big corporations and smaller venture investors were devastated by the news just as Bryant became more involved in the business world after his playing days ended following his retirement at the end of the 2016 season.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer, a Philadelphia native like Bryant, said, “I think there will be a run on Nike Kobe shoes. His strength and competitiveness will make them the shoes to own to show respect and to emulate.”

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report CEO Bob Iger said, " Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant ... a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process."

The New York Stock Exchange said in a tweet: "We are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. He was a friend of the NYSE and was taken too soon. Our thoughts are with those closest to Kobe, especially his family and friends."

Bryant, 41, was killed along with his daughter Gianna as they were flying to a travel basketball game.

Kobe became the youngest NBA player ever when he was drafted out of Lower Merion High School in suburban Philadelphia in 1996. He was still 17 when he was drafted, so his parents had to co-sign his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who traded with the Charlotte Hornets for Bryant's draft rights.

He went on to win five NBA championships, two Olympic Gold Medals, one NBA Most Valuable Player award, two NBA Finals MVPs, and played on 18 NBA All-Star Teams.