Kia Motors Recalls 380,000 Vehicles Over Fire Risk

South Korean automaker Kia Motors said Tuesday it will recall nearly 380,000 Sportage and Cadenza vehicles because an electrical circuit could cause a fire in the engine compartment.

Kia's Sportage is a compact SUV and the Cadenza is a luxury sedan.

The company said a short circuit in the hydraulic electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire.

Kia said owners should park away from structures until repairs are made.

The recall covers vehicles in the 2017 to 2021 model years. Owners will be notified starting April 30.

The company said dealers will replace some fuses in the electrical junction box.

In documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Kia Motors said that it had not received reports of crashes, fires or injuries due to the problem.

The recall was prompted by a similar one in the Korean market.

Last month, Hyundai said it will recall about 82,000 electric cars globally and take an almost $900 million hit after the South Korean government found defects in some of the vehicles’ battery cells.

Hyundai's recall affects electric versions of the Kona crossover and Ioniq compact car as well as Elec City buses that were manufactured between November 2017 and March 2020. LG Energy Solution Co. made the cells at a factory in China.

