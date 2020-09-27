Judge Barrett Could Be Confirmed Before Election, Says Senator

A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday that he believes it's likely Judge Amy Coney Barrett could be confirmed to the Supreme Court before the presidential election.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump announced that he was nominating Barrett -- whom he called "one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds" -- to fill the seat vacated after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Despite the nomination coming so close to an election, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican of Missouri, said on NBC News' "Meet the Press" that Barrett should be able to get Congressional approval by sometime in October.

"This needs to take all the time it needs to take, but it doesn't need to take more time than it needs to take," Blunt said on the news program. "I've talked to Sen. (Lindsey) Graham about this, trying to make arrangements as the chairman of the Rules Committee for room and space and security and other things. And he's laid out a plan that I think meets all the standards of past hearings and could be done before Election Day. If for some reason it's not done, we'll do it after Election Day, but I think we're likely to get this done sometime in the month of October."

Blunt also deflected criticism of Republicans pushing for Barrett's confirmation after blocking the Supreme Court pick of former President Barack Obama in 2016.

But on the same program, Sen. Corey Booker, a Democrat of New Jersey, criticized the plan to confirm Barrett before the election is over.

"One of the things I want to ask her is will she recuse herself in terms of any election issues that come before us, because if she does not recuse herself, I fear that the Court will be further delegitimized," Booker said.

A graduate of Rhodes College and the University of Notre Dame Law School, Barrett was a clerk for Judge Laurence Silberman on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and served as a clerk on the Supreme Court for Justice Antonin Scalia.