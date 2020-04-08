Jim Cramer Is Bullish on ‘Tiger King’ and Netflix

The hit documentary series has only been outdone by one other Netflix show in its first ten days of release.

Jim Cramer tweeted Wednesday that he’s a big fan of the hit Netflix show “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” and recommended buying the streaming video giant as a result.

The true-crime documentary series about colorful zoo owner and big cat breeder Joe Exotic has been watched by about 34 million Americans in the first ten days of its release, according to Nielsen. That places it second only to the third season of “Stranger Things,” which saw about 36 million viewers in its first ten days of release, according to Nielsen.

The show, which debuted on March 20, regularly pops up as one of Netflix’s top 10 most-viewed shows in the company's new rankings system, and has become extremely popular among the many Americans now hunkered down at home due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Netflix shares were down 0.37% to $370.90 on Wednesday but are up almost 15% year to date, compared to the S&P 500's roughly 15% decline over the same time period. The stock has been seen as a prime beneficiary of all the orders requiring people to stay at home as much as possible.