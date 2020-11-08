TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search
'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies, at 80

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies, at 80

Trebek hosted the show since 1984, becoming a familiar face and name in American television.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

ABC

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the American evening game show "Jeopardy!", has died.

Trebek died at his home early Sunday morning, according to a post on the "Jeopardy" show's homepage.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," read the post on Sunday.

He was 80 years old, and was survived by his wife Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019, but kept hosting the trivia show for a year and a half on.

"Throughout that time, Alex was open and public about his battle with cancer," read the statement. 

Recorded "Jeopardy!" episodes hosted by Trebek will air through Dec. 25, said the show's statement, noting that his last day in the studio was Oct. 29. 

There were no plans yet to name a new host.

Trebek was born in Ontario in 1940, according to the statement, noting that he had hosted dozens of game shows before becoming the host of "Jeopardy!" in 1984. He would go on to host 8,200 episodes of the game show, even winning a Guinness World Record for "hosting the most episodes of a single game show."

“Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family,” said Tony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony  (SNE) - Get Report Pictures Entertainment. “For 37 amazing years, Alex was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. He was the heart and soul of Jeopardy! and he will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives. Our hearts go out to Jean, Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.”

US Measures Against Hong Kong Unlikely To Be Rolled Back Under A Joe Biden Presidency, Analysts Say
POLITICS

Biden Sets Out Priorities for White House, While Trump Casts Doubt on Election

Is Covid-19 An Outbreak Or Natural Disaster? Hong Kong Insurers Tussle With Policyholders Over Claims
LATEST NEWS

U.S. Covid Count Edges Toward 10 Million

2 Disneyland Calif photo disney
EARNINGS

Disney, Applied Materials, Rockwell Earnings on Tap

Joe Biden Lead
VIDEO

Joe Biden Declares Victory: Expert Market Advice for Biden Presidency

Joe Biden Lead
POLITICS

Joe Biden Beats Donald Trump to Win Presidency

Stock Market Lead
JIM CRAMER

Game Plan: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 11/6/20)

Trade Desk Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Increased Guidance
INVESTING

Trade Desk, HubSpot: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

As US Congress Considers Delisting Chinese Companies, Wall Street Looks To Step In And Police Itself
MARKETS

Stocks End Mixed as Wall Street's Election Rally Stalls