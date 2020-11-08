'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies, at 80

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the American evening game show "Jeopardy!", has died.

Trebek died at his home early Sunday morning, according to a post on the "Jeopardy" show's homepage.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," read the post on Sunday.

He was 80 years old, and was survived by his wife Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019, but kept hosting the trivia show for a year and a half on.

"Throughout that time, Alex was open and public about his battle with cancer," read the statement.

Recorded "Jeopardy!" episodes hosted by Trebek will air through Dec. 25, said the show's statement, noting that his last day in the studio was Oct. 29.

There were no plans yet to name a new host.

Trebek was born in Ontario in 1940, according to the statement, noting that he had hosted dozens of game shows before becoming the host of "Jeopardy!" in 1984. He would go on to host 8,200 episodes of the game show, even winning a Guinness World Record for "hosting the most episodes of a single game show."

“Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family,” said Tony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony (SNE) - Get Report Pictures Entertainment. “For 37 amazing years, Alex was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. He was the heart and soul of Jeopardy! and he will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives. Our hearts go out to Jean, Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.”