The chief financial officer of Jefferies Group (JEF) - Get Report, Peregrine "Peg" Broadbent, 56, died from coronavirus complications, the financial services company said Sunday in a statement.

Broadbent served in his role for more than a decade at the subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group.

"The entire Jefferies family mourns Peg’s loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and all our global employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Peg’s family," said the company in a statement.

“We are heartbroken," added CEO Rich Handler and Jefferies' president, Brian Friedman, in a joint statement.

"Our thoughts, prayers and love go out to Peg’s dear wife, Hayley, and their young children, Sebastian and Peg, as well as Peg’s older children, Anna, Sophie and Charlie, and all of Peg’s extended family here and in the United Kingdom."

The news came the same weekend that New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan announced he was diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the recently discovered coronavirus.

Dolan, who is also the Madison Square Garden Company chief executive officer, made the announcement late Saturday night over Twitter.

With nearly 140,000 known cases, the U.S. is epicenter of the virus. Far behind the U.S. in number of known infections is Italy, with nearly 98,000 cases, and China, which apparently largely has stopped seeing an increase in cases at under 83,000. Spain is close behind China with nearly 79,000 cases. Worldwide over 715,000 people are known to be infected.