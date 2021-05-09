Japanese Hospital: Cancel The Tokyo Olympics

An overwhelmed hospital posts signs in its windows asking for the even to be cancelled.

While Japan is set on hosting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics just months from now, one Japanese hospital is begging for the nation to cancel the big event.

The Tachikawa Sogo Hospital in Tokyo had posted signs in its windows that read: “Medical capacity has reached its limits. Stop the Olympics!” and “Give us a break. The Olympics are impossible!”

The signs were first reported on by the Asahi Shimbun by staff writer Chiaki Ogihara. A photo in the Japanese newspaper showed a massive sign in Japanese in the windows of the city hospital.

Attempts to reach the head of the hospital, Masaya Takahashi, were unsuccessful over the weekend by TheStreet.

But the Asahi reports that the Tachikawa Sogo Hospital has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, as the disease makes a comeback in the archipelago.

"The last straw came when he heard the government was calling for doctors and nurses to volunteer for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics," reads the Asahi.

“It pains me to do this whenever I think of athletes making unimaginable efforts and Olympic staff working hard to hold it,” Takahashi told the newspaper. The signs were put up on April 30.

The games are slated to start July 23.

Japan had been less affected by the pandemic than other nations such as the U.S., U.K., India, Brazil, and much of Europe. But it's recently seen a spike in cases. Japan is seeing a "fourth wave" of cases that's hitting places like Osaka, Tokyo and even smaller cities like Ehime, despite rolling out vaccines earlier this year. The nation has seen a total of more than 642,000 diagnoses of COVID-19 infections, and around 11,000 deaths. Tokyo alone saw over 1,000 new cases on May 9.

Japanese hospitals like the Tachikawa Sogo Hospital, which has 287 beds and 90 doctors, are now seeing an influx of COVID patients.