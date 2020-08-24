Hurricane Marco Slows, Tropical Storm Laura Gains Speed As Gulf Oil Industry Braces For Twin Impact

Both Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are set to hit the Gulf of Mexico early this week, bringing surge warnings and flood risks in and around key oil installations in the southeastern U.S.

Hurricane Macro looks to be losing wind-speed as it bears down on the Louisiana coast Monday, but remains powerful enough to have shuttered more than a million barrels of oil production in the Gulf Region as Tropical Storm Laura accelerates off the Atlantic coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami discontinued its Hurricane Warning for the Gulf region early Monday morning, downgrading it to a Tropical Storm Warning as Marco's wind-speed slows to 65 miles per hour. The NHC cautioned, however, that dangerous storm surges could hit Morgan City, Louisiana and Ocean Springs, Mississippi. However, the NHC said a Hurricane Watch will likely be required for portions of the northwest Gulf coast as Tropical Storm Laura continues to accelerate.

"Marco is forecast to approach the coast of Louisiana this afternoon, and then turn westward and move very close to the coast of Louisiana through Tuesday night," the NHC said in a public advisory. "Data from the Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Further weakening is expected, and Marco is forecast to become a tropical depression late on Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday."

Gulf region drillers and producers, however, are taking no chances ahead of the advancing Marco, as well as Tropical Storm Laura, which is set to hit the Florida Keys as a Hurricane by early Tuesday morning, possibly changing direction to move closer to the Texas coast.

"Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days," the NHC said. "A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move over the Caribbean Sea just offshore the southern coast of Cuba today, and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday morning. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday."

Around 1 million barrels per day of capacity has been taken offline by Gulf region drillers as more than 100 platforms were evacuated ahead of the oncoming storms.

"While there is a focus on oil production at the moment, we will need to keep an eye on refining activity, which is vulnerable to flooding," said ING's head of commodity strategy Warren Patterson. "The US Gulf is a key refining hub, with almost 54% of US capacity sitting in (the affected area) and we do not have to look very far back to see the potential disruption to refining activity due to hurricanes."

WTI contracts for October delivery, the new U.S. benchmark, traded 31 cents higher from their Friday close in New York and were changing hands at $42.65 per barrel in early European dealing while Brent contracts for October, the global benchmark, were seen 31 cents higher at $44.66 per barrel.