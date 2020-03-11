Harvey Weinstein Is Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

Harvey Weinstein, the 67-year-old former Hollywood executive, is sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault and rape in the third degree.

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday after being convicted last month of sexual assault and rape in the third degree.

The criminal-sexual-act conviction stemmed from an assault on Mimi Haleyi, a former Weinstein Co. production assistant, who claimed that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.

Weinstein was ordered to be jailed at Rikers Island following his conviction last month, but was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in New York following his trial due to complaints of chest pains.

Weinstein was transferred to Rikers last week.

Dozens of women have claimed that Weinstein sexually harassed them during his time as a film and television producer. They include the actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd. Actress Rose McGowan said that Weinstein raped her in 1997. Those women were not a part of Weinstein’s trial.

Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress, had charged that Weinstein raped her in 2013.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles charged Weinstein in early January with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

While a Los Angeles trial date has not been set yet, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office can file for extradition now that he has been sentenced in New York.

Weinstein’s film studio, Weinstein Co., filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2018 after a sale effort out of court fell through.

Later in the year, the film studio was sold to private-equity firm Lantern Capital for $289 million.

The firm took control of the studio’s 277-film library, which includes films like "Django Unchained," "The King’s Speech" and "Inglorious Basterds.