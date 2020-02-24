Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape, Criminal Sexual Act

Harvey Weinstein, the former film producer, could face up to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of rape and criminal sexual act.

The former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday was convicted of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Weinstein could face up to 25 years in prison, according to legal experts.

Weinstein, 67, was acquitted of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. A conviction on that charge could have resulted in a life sentence.

The jury of seven men and five women in New York State Supreme Court, a trial court, in Manhattan convicted Weinstein on two of five counts after deliberating for five days

The criminal-sexual-act conviction stemmed from an assault on Mimi Haleyi, a former Weinstein Co. production assistant, who claimed that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.

Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress, had charged that Weinstein raped her in 2013.

Dozens of women have claimed that Weinstein sexually harassed them during his time as a film and television producer. They include the actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd. Actress Rose McGowan said that Weinstein raped her in 1997. Those women were not a part of Weinstein’s trial.

Weinstein’s film studio, Weinstein Co., filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2018 after a sale effort out of court fell through.

Later in the year, the film studio was sold to private-equity firm Lantern Capital for $289 million.

The firm took control of the studio’s 277-film library, which includes films like "Django Unchained," "The King’s Speech" and "Inglorious Basterds."