Gov. Cuomo Calls Hanukkah Celebration Stabbing 'Cowardly'

Following a brutal stabbing at a rabbi's home in a New York suburb over the weekend, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is ordering the State Police to investigate the attack that he called "domestic terrorism."

"This was a despicable and cowardly act, and I am directing the State Police hate crimes task force to immediately investigate and to use every tool available to hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said Cuomo in a statement issued Sunday.

A man allegedly burst into the home of a Hasidic Jewish rabbi in Monsey -- a hamlet in Rockland County about 30 miles north of New York City -- and then stabbed several worshipers inside, including the son of the rabbi.

At least five of the victims were treated in the hospital, and one is serious condition with "wounds to the head," according to a statement by Cuomo.

The suspect was later caught and is being held by the authorities.

Ramapo police posted on Facebook that the man was in their custody.

"The suspect who was arrested in conjunction with last night’s multiple stabbing will be arraigned in Ramapo Town Court at 11:30am today. There will be no video or audio recording permitted in the courtroom," posted the department.

Cuomo met with Jewish community leaders the morning after the Hanukkah stabbing, and in a statement issued on Sunday, said he was "horrified" by the attack that he called the latest in a string of such incidents against Jewish people in New York.