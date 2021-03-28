TheStreet
Goldman 'Liquidated' $10.5 Billion in Stocks in Block Trade: Report

Bloomberg reported big Friday move.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had "liquidated" $10.5 billion worth of stocks in so-called block trades on Friday, reported Bloomberg over the weekend.

Calling the move an "extraordinary" spree of selling, the financial news agency said the sales wiped out around $35 billion in value from Chinese technology companies, U.S. media corporations and other firms.

For example, some $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc.  (BIDU) - Get Report, Tencent Music Entertainment Group  (TME) - Get Report and Vipshop Holdings Ltd.  (VIPS) - Get Report were unloaded before the market opened in America on Friday by the bank, according Bloomberg, citing an email it obtained.

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc.  (VIAB) - Get Report, Discovery Inc.  (DISCA) - Get Report, Farfetch Ltd.  (FTCH) - Get Report, and others were affected as well, according to the report.

TheStreet could not verify the report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 453 points, or 1.39%, to close at 33,072 on Friday. The S&P 500 gained 1.66% and the Nasdaq finished up 1.24%.

But names like ViacomCBS closed down more than 25% to $49.51. Discovery had a similar more hitting $41.90.

Morgan Stanley separately sold a total of $8 billion worth of shares last week, according to Reuters, citing the Financial Times. TheSreet could not verify that report, either, on Sunday evening.

