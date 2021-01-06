Georgia Senate Races to Determine Senate Control

The polls are closed and vote counting has begun in the crucial Georgia Senate runoff elections that will determine whether Republicans retain control of the U.S. Senate.

The two election campaigns pit Republican David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Republican Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Eastern, and with only 4% of the vote counted, Warnock was leading with 64% of the vote compared to Loeffler with 36%. Ossoff had 62% and Perdue, 37%.

The runoffs come following the failure of both of the Republicans to win outright majorities in the November election.

On Wall Street Tuesday, stocks ended higher as investors traded cautiously ahead of the Georgia vote count and as oil prices rose.

A swing to the Democrats could lead to greater fiscal stimulus and higher taxes. One or two Republican wins would give the GOP enough votes to block Biden from pursuing his more ambitious policies on trade, energy and security, according to analysts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 167 points, or 0.55%, to 30,391 and the S&P 500 rose 0.71%. The Nasdaq was up 0.95%.

Georgia has seen an unprecedented amount of spending on the runoffs given the stakes involved. By some estimates, more than $800 million has been spent on political advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts in the state over the past two months.

The Georgia runoffs took on added significance after Democrats failed to dislodge enough incumbent Republicans in the November election to gain control of the Senate. Democrats must win both Georgia seats to obtain parity with Republicans in the U.S. Senate. If they do, incoming Vice-President Kamala Harris will be able to cast tie-breaking votes.

Harris and President-elect Joe Biden are set to have their electoral college victory confirmed by a joint session of the House and Senate Wednesday. That’s despite efforts by some Republicans to challenge the electoral votes of certain states that went to Biden and Harris. Both the House and Senate must approve of any challenges, and since the House is controlled by the Democrats, there is no likelihood of that happening.

The challenges rely on the same spurious arguments that President Donald Trump has raised in scores of frivolous lawsuits since the November election which have been universally thrown out by courts.

Trump has also claimed, falsely, that Vice President Mike Pence, who will preside over Wednesday’s electoral college count, has the authority to invalidate the certified results of specific states in spite of any action by the joint session.