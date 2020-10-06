Facebook to Remove All QAnon Pages

Facebook (FB) - Get Report said Tuesday it is stepping up its efforts against QAnon and militarized social movements.

The social media giant said that starting today it “will remove all Facebook Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts representing QAnon, even if they contain no violent content.”

The move builds on an earlier policy, announced in August, to push QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory, posts lower in people’s newsfeeds.

Last month, FBI Director Chris Wray testified before Congress on domestic terrorist threats. He described QAnon as "a complex set of conspiracy theories."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly retweeted comments linked to QAnon followers. And earlier this fall Marjorie Taylor Greene, an adherent of QAnon, won the Republican congressional nomination in her district, all but guaranteeing her election to Congress in November.

Facebook said in a blog post discussing the moves that it is also " (prohibiting anyone on our platform from running ads that praise, support or represent militarized social movements and QAnon.") - Get Report

The social media platform said it is also "taking steps to address evidence that QAnon adherents are increasingly using the issue of child safety and hashtags like #savethechildren to recruit and organize. Starting today, we will direct people to credible child safety resources when they search for certain child safety hashtags."

In July, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report took down 7,000 accounts with QAnon ties. However, thousands more reportedly remain active on the micro-blogging platform.

Shares of Facebook fell $2.66, or 1%, to $256 in after-hours trading on Tuesday. In the regular session, the stock lost 2.3%.

Facebook is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club.