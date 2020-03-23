Facebook to Downgrade Video Quality Across Europe

The move follows other U.S. tech giants as they work to lessen the strain on data networks.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report said this weekend that it would join other U.S. tech giants in reducing video streaming quality in Europe in order to lessen the strain on internet networks as millions of Europeans work and take classes from home due to the coronavirus.

“To help alleviate any potential network congestion, we will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in Europe,” Facebook said in a statement.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Report YouTube announced last week that they would reduce their picture quality for 30 days in Europe. Disney also said it would lower its bandwidth by at least 25% in the European countries, including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland, that are scheduled to debut its new streaming offering, Disney+, this week.

EU chief Thierry Breton met last week with representatives of many of the tech companies that stream video content to urge them to adopt limits.

