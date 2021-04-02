TheStreet
U.S. Capitol on Lockdown Following External Security Threat

All individuals in buildings at the U.S. Capitol are in lockdown.
The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown Friday following an external security threat.

Individuals at the U.S. Capitol received an alert that warned them to "stay away from exterior windows and doors" and that "no entry or exit" was permitted as officials addressed the threat.

It was being reported by U.S. Capitol Police that a car rammed into a gate and the suspect of the incident was in custody. The incident happened at the North Barricade along Constitution Avenue and the two officers involved have been injured, reports said.

There also was gunfire reported at the incident, according to the Associated Press.

Three months after domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, Capitol Police have been on high alert. One month after the attack, the police reported more than 140 officers had been injured during the surge. Officer Brian D. Sicknick died one day after clashing with the mob of supporters for former President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further details.

