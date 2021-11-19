Elon Musk Gets Schooled on World Hunger by UN Expert

The world is "on the brink of famine," especially in 43 countries outlined by the exec in a spending plan.

The director of the United Nations' World Food Programme, David Beasley, is responding on Twitter to billionaire Elon Musk to garner donations in order to fight hunger globally.

Beasley, who was a former Republican governor of South Carolina, detailed a plan seeking $6.6 billion to feed 40 million people that are facing famine.

The money would avoid a “catastrophe” he wrote in a 1,000-word plan that was posted on Twitter, the social media app.

The UN food program director has exchanged several tweets with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said two months ago that he would sell his company’s stock to provide funding for the UN.

The catch? The plan must provide details on "exactly how" it would function.

Musk is known for using the social media app to discuss various issues ranging from world hunger to updates about his electric vehicle company.

Despite his tweets, the billionaire, who is also CEO of SpaceX, has not disclosed making any donations to the United Nations' World Food Programme.

The world is "on the brink of famine," especially in 43 countries outlined by Beasley in a spending plan.

That would include:

-- $3.5 billion would be used to buy and deliver food directly.

-- $2 billion "for cash and food vouchers (including transaction fees) in places where markets can function."

--$700 million would be spent to manage new food programs that are "adapted to the in-country" conditions and ensure "the assistance reaches the most vulnerable."

The proposal also said that $400 million would be directed for "operations management, administration and accountability" and supply chain coordination.

Beasley has attempted to draw interest from Musk on Twitter to donate some of his fortune.

"The world is on fire," Beasley wrote. "I've been warning about the perfect storm brewing due to Covid, conflict, climate shocks & now, rising supply chain costs. IT IS HERE."

In another tweet, he wrote and tagged Musk, who has an estimated net worth of approximately $288 billion.

"This hunger crisis is urgent, unprecedented, AND avoidable," Beasley wrote in a separate tweet. "You asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is! We're ready to talk with you - and anyone else - who is serious about saving lives."

Musk has not responded to Beasley publicly.

The exchange began when Beasley told CNN in an interview in October that billionaires should "step up now, on a one-time basis" to help fight hunger and mentioned Musk and Jeff Bezos, the two richest men in the world.

He said Musk could help combat world hunger that has been exacerbated by the pandemic by donating 2%, or $6 billion, of his net worth.

CNN reported that spokespeople for Musk's companies did not reply to requests for comment.

In 2018, Musk claimed he would repair “any house” that was impacted by the water system in Flint, Michigan.

An August 2021 article by a local Flint news outlet said the billionaire donated $500,000 to install water filters in schools.

He then created the Musk Foundation, but the website does not show any grants given for projects related to renewable energy expansion, human space exploration and safe uses of artificial intelligence or pediatric research.