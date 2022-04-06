Skip to main content
Star Wars Wins The Weekend Box Office Again: "Skywalker" Rises to the Verge of $1 Billion
Disney Rolls Out Major Perk For Biggest Fans

Its latest move is likely to gain traction quickly and convert more true believers into the fold.

Media giant Disney is more than just a brand to its loyal fan base — it's a way of life.

Time after time the company  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report works its magic by debuting new and more intricate things for its devoted followers to play with, luxuriate in, learn from and collect, and it's branded everything from tee shirts to whole weddings in an attempt to keep them Disney-focused.

But usually, those things come with a price tag, and Disney has faced criticism for some of its ticket prices at theme parks, as well as higher-end destinations that charge a premium for that branded experience.

So you can imagine that when the company does roll out something for "free," it catches a lot of attention — and its latest move is likely to gain traction quickly and convert more true believers into the fold.

Disney Reopens Its Biggest Asia Resort At One-third Of Capacity As Shanghai Gets The Coronavirus Outbreak Under Control

What is Disney Doing?

For a limited time, Disney is allowing anyone with a Disney+ subscription to save on packages to its theme parks, and the discounts are significant.

Disney+ already has a deep bank of movies and franchises on it — including the entire Star Wars catalogue — and it has lured even the most non-kid friendly people to its rolls by putting out original content and partnering with other companies on more "grown up" fare, like "West Side Story."

Now, the people who joined without any kids clamoring for their 30th viewing of "Encanto" can reap rewards beyond just the content.

Disney+ subscribers who want them can now access numerous perks for staying at the company's theme parks from July 8 through Sept. 30, 2022.

So What Else Do We Get?

The company outlined what exactly those are on its blog this week. 

It says that people who use the site to book will have 30 minutes of early entry to any theme park each day of their stay, and they can also stay there for longer if they choose to book at the Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resorts.

It will also be easier to get around more quickly, with complimentary transportation via skyliner, water taxis or the monorail. 

But by far the most likely to be popular option are the discounts Disney+ users get on a stay at one of the company's parks or hotels. People looking to book can do so via this link.

In an inflation-stung environment, families are looking for every possible way to save money, and Disney seems to have cracked on way of doing that, by rolling its media leverage into a feeder system for its other entertainment options.

