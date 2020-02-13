Iowa’s Democratic party chairman resigned Wednesday, a week after botched tabulations of the state’s caucuses caused days of delays in the results of the first event in the presidential nomination process, according to multiple reports.

Troy Price submitted his resignation to the state party’s central committee, saying he was deeply sorry and that he bore the responsibility “for any failures,” Bloomberg reported.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg ultimately edged out U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the delegate count after several days of counting, which the party blamed on a new phone app used by party officials to report results. The problems were made worse by supporters of President Donald Trump, who made multiple calls attempting to jam the alternative reporting hotline, according to the report.

The problems raised calls to end Iowa's status as the first stop on the presidential nomination tour every four years.

Sanders won Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary narrowly defeating Buttigieg.