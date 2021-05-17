CVS, Target, Walmart, Costco Say Shop Without a Mask

States and major retailers are adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new mask and social distancing guidelines, issued last week.

Leading retailers including CVS (CVS) - Get Report, Walmart and Sam's Club (WMT) - Get Report, Costco (COST) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report and Trader Joe's have adopted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new mask and social-distancing guidelines issued last week and dropped their mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers and employees across some of their stores.

The CDC on Thursday stated that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks either indoors or outdoors.

Walmart and Sam's Club will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the retailer said Friday.

This weekend reportedly marked the most significant step closer to normal life since March 2020.

"Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs," the Bentonville, Ark., company said in a statement.

"We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this," Walmart said.

Customers will still need to wear masks at locations where state or local laws say they must.

Minneapolis retail giant Target also said customers and employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don't need face coverings.

The move comes with the backdrop of Wall Street banks angling for workers to return to work.

On Monday, the nation’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, reopened offices to employees across the U.S., according to a Bloomberg report. The company said this included locations in Ohio, Texas and Arizona.

So far, New York, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Ohio, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Kentucky, Washington, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, North Carolina, Kansas, Colorado and Rhode Island have said they planned to fall in line with the CDC guidance either immediately or in coming weeks, the Associated Press reported.

Some retailers -- including Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, Macy’s (M) - Get Report and supermarket giant Kroger (KR) - Get Report -- still require masks in stores for the time being. But some also said they were reviewing their policies, according to media reports.

So far, 247 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the U.S according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker.

Nearly a third of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

This story will be updated as companies review their mask mandates for customers and employees.