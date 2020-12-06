Covid Outbreak Now 'Worst Event That This Country Will Face'

U.S. health officials' earlier dire warnings about the spread of Covid-19 have now become a reality as total deaths from the disease have surpassed 280,000, total known infections are on track to top 15 million in just days, and the daily tally of new cases is surpassing 200,000.

On Saturday alone, the U.S. saw nearly 214,000 new coronavirus diagnoses and 2,254 new deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

For comparison, the U.S. in the past two days has added as many new cases of Covid-19 as the total in Canada since the pandemic began. The U.S.' total daily case count is also far surpassing the total seen in nations such as Japan -- which had fewer than 163,000 total known diagnoses at last count and yet has been ringing alarm bells about its current surge.

In a more perilous signal for the U.S., every state except for Hawaii is seeing uncontrolled spread of the virus, making tracking and tracing infections highly challenging if not impossible in much of the nation, according to Covidexitstrategy.org.

To help combat raging local outbreaks, states such as California are implementing newer, stricter lockdowns and restrictions. That state alone logged more than 25,000 new cases just on Saturday.

States that were once seen as models for how to dramatically lower the spread of the novel coronavirus are also now getting criticized for failing to address current outbreaks.

In Massachusetts, for example, diners could be seen crowded close together in coffee houses over the weekend, while a surge in that state is bringing cases to new highs.

"Our wastewater data ... shows more infections in the community than we had in April. Our hospitalizations, deaths are up 100% in last 3 weeks. But our casinos and tanning salons are still open," wrote public health and coronavirus expert Ashish K. Jha over Twitter over the weekend, taking aim at the state's governor, Charlie Baker.

"Over past 6 weeks, I've gone from uncomfortable to aghast at lack of action," wrote Jha, who is dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

That state's current outbreak comes months after Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House's coronavirus task force reportedly warned the area against a looming "full-blown spread" back in October.

“Now is the time to act in the Northeast, and that means we have to change our personal behavior,” Birx reportedly had said while visiting Massachusetts on Oct. 9.

Birx on Sunday again begged Americans to help stop the spread.

"This is not just the worst public health event, this is the worst event that this country will face, not just from a public health side. Yet, we know what behaviors spread the virus and we know how to change those behaviors to stop spreading the virus," Birx told NBC New's "Meet the Press."

She called the current fall surge a combination of "everything that we saw in this spring with everything that we saw in the summer, plus the fall surge going into a winter surge."

The pandemic is also taking a toll on health care workers at the front lines of the outbreak. So far the pandemic has led to the deaths of more than 1,700 nurses and other medical workers, according to a new report by the group National Nurses United.

As the U.S.' spread continues out of control, hopes for a quick end to the pandemic from vaccines by companies such as Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report were dashed as logistical challenges and approvals began to appear more complicated than first believed.

The Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing emergency use authorization for vaccine candidates by the two companies, but late last week the Wall Street Journal detailed Pfizer's challenges of distributing its vaccine created with BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report because of supply chain problems related to getting out the vaccine that requires storage at extremely cold temperatures. The company first announced in November that it would only ship enough vaccines for 25 million people globally -- which was about half of its previous projections -- by year's end. It is on track, however, to ship enough vaccine globally for around 500 million people by the end of 2021.

“I want to be very frank to the American people. The vaccine is critical, but it's not going to save us from this current surge. Only we can save us from this current surge," said Birx on "Meet the Press."