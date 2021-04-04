COVID Is Making a Comeback in Much of the U.S.

More than 62,000 new cases were logged on Saturday.

After a lull earlier this year, the number of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. is continuing to move back up in many states.

On Saturday, the U.S. logged more than 62,000 new infections, bringing the nation's total known infections closer to 31 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

States such as Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska have been seeing particularly worrying upward trends in new infections. The disease has been creeping up steadily in places like Massachusetts, New Jersey, Delaware and Florida, too.

Globally, nearly 131 million cases have been documented, with nearly 3 million deaths since the outbreak began over a year ago.

The U.S. has seen nearly 555,000 deaths so far.

The pandemic has, in fact, contributed to a nearly 23% increase in total deaths in 2020, according to a paper posted last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

From March 1, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021, the U.S. logged 2,801,439 deaths, 22.9% -- or 522,368 -- more than expected, found the report.

"The 22.9% increase in all-cause mortality reported here far exceeds annual increases observed in recent years," reads the report, "Excess Deaths From COVID-19 and Other Causes in the US, March 1, 2020, to January 2, 2021."

So far, nearly 18% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated with shots by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report or Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, according to Johns Hopkins.

Separately, U.S. regulators have put Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report in charge of a third-party vaccine-making plant that spoiled 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that never made it to market, according to a report in Reuters.