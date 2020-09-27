Covid Case Blow Past 7 Million in U.S.

Outbreaks in colleges rise, several states see uptick in diagnoses.

Within just a month, the U.S. saw its total coronavirus diagnoses increase by a million.

Over the weekend, the nation's total known infections of the virus surpassed 7 million, according to the Johns Hopkins Covid-19-tracking map.

Total deaths in the U.S. hit near 205,000 by Sunday.

The increase in the U.S. comes after colleges and other schools across the nation saw outbreaks that further fueled the outbreak.

Colleges and universities alone have contributed more than 130,000 cases as scores of deaths, according to an analyses by New York Times.

Several states in the Midwest are also seeing an uptick in cases, as many fear what the fall and winter will bring and cold and flu season kick in and outdoor dining and socializing become more difficult in many parts of the nations.

South Dakota, North Dakoto, Minnesota, and Wisconsin were among the states seeing a disturbing increase in cases.

And states that were doing particularly well, such as Massachusetts -- home to many colleges and universities -- saw a surprising rise in cases over the weekend.

That state saw 515 new diagnoses, according to reporting released on Saturday.

Globally, total diagnoses neared 3.3 million, with Brazil and India both pummelled by the potentially fatal disease.