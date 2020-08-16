Covid-19 May Sabotage Immune System, Say Researchers

Findings could have implications for treatment and vaccine development, says professor at AIDS Institute at Hong Kong University's school of medicine.

With no vaccine and no effective medicine for Covid-19 yet available, we are left largely naked in our defense against the disease. There’s no drug yet approved that can kill off the novel coronavirus and none that can prevent us from getting sick.

At this point, our immune system is the best hope we have in combating the potentially deadly virus.

But it appears from a new paper published in the Journal “Immunity” that the virus is particularly good at sabotaging our body’s defenses.

In fact, acute infection of SARS-CoV-2 – the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19 – in at least some patients quickly results in “broad immune cell reduction” of T cells, Natural Killer cells, and monocyte and dendritic cells, found researchers from Hong Kong University's medical school, who studied the immune responses in 17 acute patients and 24 recovering ones within three weeks of infection and compared them with healthy people.

Dendritic cells – or DCs – were dramatically reduced and impaired, found the researchers. These branch-shaped cells – thus their name – play an important role in normal immune response. Also disrupted were T cells known as CD8+ T cells – which help kill off viruses and other invaders – and CD4+ helper T cells – which help craft an immune response to attacks. This impaired and out of whack immune response may contribute to an acute progression of Covid-19, found the researchers.

The findings could also have implications for Covid-19 vaccine development and treatment, said Zhiwei Chen, the director of the AIDS Institute and a professor in the department of Microbiology at HKUMed, who led the research. TheStreet interviewed Chen by email over the past few days for more details on the study. Following is a lightly edited version of the exchange.

TheStreet: Discuss the main findings of your research?

Chen: The key point is that the immune system is suppressed quickly during the acute phase of infection. This allows the virus to establish productive infection efficiently, to avoid symptom-based quarantine, such as fever, and to spread more effectively. This was also seen in SARS, but many infected people show no fever, and that is quite different.

TheStreet: You mean the Covid-19 patients have no fever?

Chen: Yes, especially at the early stage of Covid-19 infection.

TheStreet: Some studies have shown that antibodies from past infection of the novel coronavirus may disappear within a relatively short time after recovery. Taken together with your findings, this seems to paint a damning picture for patients who have gotten better. It sounds like they are still vulnerable to reinfection, right? What are your thoughts?

Chen: The loss of antibodies might be due to insufficient and delayed CD4 T helper cell responses as described in our paper. These CD4 T helper cells are known to be essential to maintain antibody responses. If the memory responses are poor in these patients, it is possible that they are vulnerable to reinfection.

TheStreet: What implications do your findings have for vaccine development, do you think?

Chen: The key implication is that vaccine-induced immune responses should be balanced. Besides neutralizing antibodies, T cell responses, especially CD8 T cells, should be induced for protection.

TheStreet: You and your colleagues are working on two potential Covid-19 vaccines slated for human trials, correct? Could you talk about them and whether they would likely be effective in getting around the problems found in your study?

Chen: Our vaccines aim to induce both neutralizing antibodies and CD8 T cells. One is a "programmed death 1"-based DNA vaccine and the other is a live-attenuated influenza-vectored vaccine.

TheStreet: While those vaccines and others are going through human trials, what do you think about the potential for plasma-derived therapies? Should these therapies be looked at more closely as a way to help patients recover until a vaccine is developed?

Chen: Before an effective vaccine, plasma-derived therapies should be carefully studied. We and others reported that higher amounts of neutralizing antibodies were found in intensive-care unit patients and severe patients. Such therapies should be carefully studied for potential antibody-mediated enhancement of acute lung injury.

​TheStreet: Finally, this paints a somewhat hopeless picture for people vulnerable to Covid-19. Is there anything you can offer to provide some hope related to these findings?

Chen: Nearly all vaccine strategies are under investigation for Covid-19. I believe that human trials are the only way to evaluate the vaccines’ safety and efficacy. We have to be patient for vaccine discovery. In the meantime, human neutralizing antibody drugs may offer hope for prevention and therapy, probably before an effective vaccine is available.