COVID-19 Could Stage a Comeback, Says Nation's Top Doc

With worrying trends in Europe and Brazil, the U.S. is not out of the woods yet.

Will the U.S. yet again follow the trend of Europe and see COVID-19 cases spike soon?

That is a question some are now asking, despite vaccinations ramping up over the past several months and new cases of COVID-19 largely dropping in most the U.S.

Italy, Germany, and even France are all seeing worrying trends in March, according to data from the World Health Organization. And the uptick is not confined to Europe, as Brazil is also buckling as new infections spread.

"They had the same kind of decline," said White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci in an interview with "Fox News Sunday." "Then (Europe) plateaued because they pulled back a bit. They thought that they were home free and they weren't. And now they're seeing an increase."

European nations, he warned, always seem to be a few weeks ahead of the U.S. in the dynamics of the outbreak, and the nation is now at "absolutely no time to declare victory."



Other experts have told TheStreet earlier they see the possibility of a new surge around this time, too.

As the U.S. has plateaued to between 50,000 and 65,000 new cases a day, added the doctor, the risk of another uptick in cases looms.

Several states -- including Michigan, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Nevada -- are seeing infections move in the wrong direction, according to Johns Hopkins.

Nearly 120 million COVID-19 diagnoses have been logged worldwide since the start of the pandemic. About a quarter of those cases were in the U.S. alone, where nearly 30 million people have had diagnosed infections and more than 534,000 people have died. So far more than 11% of the U.S. population, however, has been fully vaccinated, with nearly one in five people getting at least one shot to date, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But those rates are still a long way away from herd immunity and kids are no where near being eligible for shots from any of the three vaccines now available in the U.S. by Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report, and Pzifer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report.

By May, any American adult should have access to vaccines, said Fauci, but he warned that if states like Texas continue to roll back restrictions and if too many Americans end up forgoing the shots, the pandemic could linger on.