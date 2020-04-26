Covid-19 Cases in U.S. Pass 940,000, as WHO Warns of Possibility of Re-Infection

The number of known cases of Covid-19 in the U.S. grew closer to the one million mark on Sunday -- logging in over 940,000 infections, according to the coronavirus-infection tracking map by Johns Hopkins. The total death toll, meanwhile, passed 54,000, nearly as many as the 55,000 people who died the entire year from influenza and pneumonia combined in 2017.

Still, the federal government and various states are now looking at reopening the economy in the weeks ahead, while some such as Georgia already trying to get back to normal.

"I think as we begin to reopen the economy in May and June you're going to really see the economy bounce back in July, August, September," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, member of the president's coronavirus task force, to Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday." "We are putting in an unprecedented amount of fiscal relief into the economy."

When Wallace challenged that optimistic assertion, Mnuchin said this is not a "financial crisis," but a scenario in which "we have closed the economy and we are going to open the economy."

But questions are growing about the numbers of those infected and when people can go back to working and shopping and eating out as normal, as the U.S. now makes up about a third of the nearly 3 million cases globally.

Furthermore, throwing uncertainty into how accurate the publicized case numbers are, late last week it was discovered that people had died of the novel coronavirus weeks earlier than first thought -- in early February -- and a sample of antibody testing in New York suggested that the total infection rate was 14% -- far higher than the rate found through previous testing methods.

Also, hopes that those people who had Covid-19 and then recovered would be immune to the disease -- an assumption that could help restart the economy -- were thrown into doubt over the weekend when the World Health Organization issued a statement Saturday warning that "there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection."

The nightmare scenario that people could get re-infected first emerged in February when a report in a Taiwanese newspaper told of people in China who had supposedly recovered from the virus but then fell ill soon after.

At the time, a virologist told TheStreet that it could be that people actually had false negative tests and were still carrying the virus when they were sickened again. While it's possible to become infected by the same virus multiple times throughout life, it’s unlikely that people would end up experiencing the same degree of disease as they did the first time they were infected, said virologist Ian Mackay of the School of Medicine at the University of Queensland in Australia in February.

But the WHO now cautions that it's too early to assume recovered patients are immune, saying that "Some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, could serve as the basis for an 'immunity passport' or 'risk-free certificate' that would enable individuals to travel or to return to work assuming that they are protected against re-infection. There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection."

Speaking to the complex system the body uses to build immunity to past viral infections, the WHO said that as of yet, "no study has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 confers immunity to subsequent infection by this virus in humans."

Whether recovery leads to immunity could play a major role in decisions around reopening the U.S. economy. For now, health officials must rely on expanding testing, contact tracing, quarantines and ways to keep people at a distance to prevent spreading the disease.

When asked by host Chuck Todd on NBC News' "Meet the Press" about states that have reopened already including Georgia, South Carolina and Oklahoma, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said, "Each state is different and the reason we made the guidelines criteria very specific was also -- and I am sure a lot of people have missed the asterisk -- it said not to look only statewide but also county by county. And I have been struck by how different the outbreaks are from the metro regions to the rural regions to the county regions. And that’s why we look at things in a very granular way and governors should be doing the same. Because there are areas of every state that are much more stable and much more spared to this epidemic than other areas of states."

Wallace on Fox asked Mnuchin, however, that if there were a re-emergence of cases, or a spike, after starting to reopen, how damaging would it be to the economy?

Mnuchin sounded confident testing and antibody testing would help balance disease prevention efforts and restarting the economy to prevent such a resurgence, saying, "I think we're going to be able to monitor this very, very carefully."

This story has been updated, including with statements from Mnuchin on Fox news.