CDC Committee OK's Johnson & Johnson COVID Shot

Just after getting an emergency OK from the Food and Drug Administration, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report one-shot COVID vaccine got the expected OK on Sunday afternoon from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The step is necessary to allow the company to begin distributing the vaccine in the U.S., making it the third such vaccine available for Americans.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to approve the shot for people 18 and older. One member abstained from voting because of a conflict, according to Reuters.

“For more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has come to the aid of people during times of crisis, and we believe today’s recommendation from the CDC to begin use of our vaccine as part of the U.S. national immunization program will add a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Paul Stoffels, Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson in a statement. “This recommendation follows the FDA’s decision to grant an Emergency Use Authorization for our single-shot vaccine, which has the potential to play a pivotal role in helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The advisory committee is made up of independent health experts who advise the CDC on vaccine use and its recommendation.

On Saturday, Johnson's vaccine received an emergency-use authorization from the FDA. It plans to file for a Biologics License Application with the FDA later in 2021, according to the company.

Two other vaccines currently in use by Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report require two doses.