CDC Clears Mix-And-Match Booster Shots for Moderna and J&J

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined with the Food and Drug Administration in recommending Covid-19 booster shots using Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report 's coronavirus vaccines.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky also backed a mix-and-match approach using vaccines from a different manufacturers.

"These recommendations are another example of our fundamental commitment to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19," said Walensky in a statement.

CDC's guidance was in line with the U.S, Food and Drug Administration's recommendations made earlier in the week.

All three Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have now been cleared for a booster shot, including the two-shot Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report vaccine developed in collaboration with German biotech BioNTech (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report.

"The evidence shows that all three Covid-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are safe – as demonstrated by the over 400 million vaccine doses already given. And, they are all highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even in the midst of the widely circulating Delta variant," Walensky said.

The vaccine booster doses will now become available at doctor’s offices, pharmacies and vaccination sites from Friday onwards.

"Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster," the CDC said in a statement.

People 18 years and older who were recipients of the J&J vaccine should get a booster shot, at least two months after receiving the vaccine, as per CDC guidance.

The CDC didn’t recommend any of the boosters over the others. Some advisory panel members, however, said they would prefer if people who received the single shot J&J vaccine get a booster from either Pfizer or Moderna.

Health authorities have expressed concerned that President Joe Biden's aim of providing booster shots for American citizens will limit vaccine supplies to poor and developing countries heading into the winter months.

Shares of J&J edged higher at 0.10% to $163.58 at last check.

Shares of Moderna, fell 6% Friday after Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Papadakis initiated the stock at a sell rating, financial news website Barron's reported. While sales of its COVID-19 vaccine have been robust, "All that looks more than generously reflected in a valuation that looks detached from a problematic assessment of reality,” he wrote in a note.