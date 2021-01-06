The electoral college vote count is paused and Vice President Mike Pence is evacuated, say reports.

Protestors opposed to the electoral process entered the U.S. Capitol, putting the building on lockdown and forcing the electoral college vote to be paused Wednesday.

U.S. Capitol police put the Capitol complex on lockdown as masked supporters of President Trump gained entry to Statuary Hall at the heart of the building, TV reports showed.

CNN reported one person was in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the capitol grounds, but no other details were available.

U.S. senators and representatives were gathered in the House chamber to count the electoral votes from the November election that will put President-elect Joe Biden into office.

The protestors gained entry shortly after Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated they will not go along with Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen.

Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington and protest, and addressed a crowd earlier near the White House.

Conflicting reports emerged over whether Pence has been evacuated from the building.

President Trump posted a tweet that failed to urge the mob to stop, saying they should support the capitol police and stay peaceful.

Police are reported to have guns drawn as protestors seek to break into the House Chamber.

Lawmakers have been told to shelter-in-place or evacuate the building.

Trump is reported to be in the Oval Office watching TV.

Stocks remained in positive territory but pulled back after the breach. The S&P 500 rose 21.12, or 0.57%, to 3,747.98. The Dow was up 412, or 1.35%, to 30,803.36.

Congressman Mike Gallagher, a republican from Wisconsin who has supported Trump, told CNN that the president “needs to call it off.”

Congressman Adam Kinsinger, a republican from Illinois, told CNN "Anywhere else we would call this a coup attempt."