California Patient Dies Hours After Covid-19 Shot

The person had Covid-19 diagnosis earlier, say officials, who are not yet saying there's a vaccine link.

A person has died shortly after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine in California, report county officials there.

According to a notice put out over the weekend by the county government of Placer, the person died on Thursday just hours after getting the shot.

The notice did not say which vaccine was given, but there have been reports about allergic reactions to both the vaccine by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report.

TheStreet recently interviewed a doctor in Boston who had a reaction to Moderna's shot -- one of several such incidents -- and health officials in California recently held a large number of doses after concerns over allergic reactions.

Several reports have also circulated about reactions to the Pfizer shots as well, including a recent report from Norway that showed nearly two dozen people who were elderly and frail died after getting the shots.

In this case, health officials are not yet making a direct link between the shot and the death in Pacer County, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

In addition, both vaccines were viewed as overwhelmingly safe for use in trials.

Also, public health officials and the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner Division did reveal that the person had tested positive for Covid-19 in late December.

"The individual was administered a COVID-19 vaccine several hours before their death on January 21, 2021," reads the county's statement. "The vaccine was not administered by Placer County Public Health. There are multiple local, state, and federal agencies actively investigating this case; any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased."

It is unclear the person's age.

Emails to both Moderna and Pfizer were not immediately returned on Sunday evening.