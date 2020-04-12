British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Released From the Hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from the hospital, nearly one week after getting admitted when his symptoms of Covid-19 worsened, according to a statement by Downing Street.

"The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery," wrote the government office in a brief update over the weekend. "On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received. All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness."

Johnson was abruptly sent to the hospital a week ago Sunday, about 10 days after getting diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes the sometimes deadly disease Covid-19. He had an ongoing fever and other symptoms at the time.

He was later sent to the intensive care unit for several days, in one of the most public displays of how widespread the often devastating disease has become, hitting the most public and protected politicians and celebrities as well as the poor and unknown.

The prime minister is one of the nearly 80,000 in the United Kingdom known to have been infected with the virus as of Sunday morning. More than 10,600 of the patients have so far died from the disease there -- a staggeringly high death rate in a developed nation.

"I have today left the hospital, after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question," said Johnson over a video posted to Twitter Sunday, praising the nation's National Health Service. "It's hard to find words to express my dept."