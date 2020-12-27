TheStreet Spoke With Doctor Who Had Reaction to Moderna Vaccine. Here's His Advice

Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh said he has no regrets about getting Moderna shot, but urges others who have severe allergies to take precautions.

A Boston cancer doctor who had a severe allergic reaction to a Covid-19 vaccine just before Christmas told TheStreet by phone on Sunday that he has no regrets about getting the shot, but that others with known allergies should take extra precautions beforehand.

Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at the Boston University School of Medicine, got the shot made by Boston biotech firm Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report on Thursday, but soon after felt his heart racing and recognized he was having an allergic reaction.

"It was a scary experience and I was prepared for that," Sadrzadeh told TheStreet. "I work with high-risk patients and I didn't want to be a clear carrier for this virus. ... I did it for my family, my patients. I would recommend everybody to get the vaccine."

Sadrzadeh, who has a known allergy to shellfish and had his Epipen on hand at the time, said soon after getting the shot, he felt his blood pressure and heart rate were off, but at first thought the symptoms were caused by anxiety. But after a few more minutes, he realized it was an allergic reaction.

Previous such reactions had been reported in both the U.K. and U.S. to the vaccine created by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, and the doctor said he specifically requested the one by Moderna in hopes of avoiding an allergic reaction.

He said he was in contact with Moderna to figure out what component of the vaccine could be the culprit that caused the reaction. Both the shots by Moderna and Pfizer use similar messenger RNA technology.

While Sadrzadeh said that everyone who can get vaccinated should to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus -- and that the shots so far appear far safer than getting the actual virus -- he said he wants to "get the word out" to others who have allergies.

The doctor added that it would be a "disaster" if people who are not doctors or other health care professionals have an allergic reaction and are not able to get quick treatment needed for anaphylactic shock.

By Sunday Sadrzadeh said he was feeling himself, but didn't feel well on Saturday, feeling dizzy and with heart rate and blood pressure off.

"I just wanted the word out, so people (giving the vaccine) will know how to use the Epipen," he said, adding also that "people who have allergies need to talk to their (doctors)."